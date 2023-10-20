US stocks are closing the session at the lows with the Nasdaq index leading the way.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -286.91 points or -0.86% at 33127.27

S&P index -53.84 points or -1.26% at 4224.15

NASDAQ index is down -202.38 points or -1.53% at 12983.80

For the trading week, the NASDAQ fell over 3%.

Dow industrial average fell -1.61%

S&P index fell -2.39%

NASDAQ index -3.16%

Helping to pressure the stocks into the close, is the S&P's technical break and close below its 200-day moving average at 4233.13. It was the 1st close below that moving average since March 22.

S&P index closes below its 200 day moving average

Concerns about interest rates, the Middle East, Washington stagnation all contributed to anxiety in the US stock market. Next week a slew of earnings will be released including 4 of the so-called Magnificent 7 - Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon. In addition, there are a number of other large cap names scheduled to announce their earnings (see the schedule here).