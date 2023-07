The Dow industrial average is leading the way to the upside for the 2nd consecutive day with a gain of nearly 0.93%. The NASDAQ index did lag, but all 3 major indices closed higher. The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 317 points or 0.93% at 34261.43

S&P index rose 29.71 points or 0.67% at 4439.25

NASDAQ index rose 75.21 points or 0.55% at 13760.69

The small-cap Russell 2000 also rose for the 2nd consecutive day with a gain of 18.10 points or 0.96% at 1913.36.