The major US indices shrugged off sharply higher rates, sharply higher oil and commodity prices and are closing with solid gains.
- Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all up for the 1st time in 3 days
- S&P and Dow snap 2 day losing streak.
- Dow was up 719 points at the high. Close up around 600 points
- Russell 2000 leads with a gain over 2.5%
- Nasdaq is still 15% from its all time high
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow rose 596 points or 1.79% as 33891.36
- S&P rose 80.26 points or 1.86% at 4386.53
- Nasdaq rose 219.57 points or 1.62% at 13752.03
- Russell 2000 rose 50.36 points or 2.51% at 2058.87