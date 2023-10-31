The major US stock indices closed higher for the 2nd consecutive day this week, but the month of October was bleak for the major indices.

The final numbers for the day are showing:

Dow industrial average up 123.78 points or 0.38% at 33052.75

S&P index up 26.98 points or 0.65% at 4193.81

NASDAQ index up 61.74 points or 0.48% at 12851.23

For the month of October, the major indices all closed lower. It was the 3rd consecutive decline for the 3 major indices:

Dow industrial average -1.36%. The Dow has fallen 7.05% over the last 3 months

S&P index -2.20%. The S&P index has fallen 8.61% over the last 3 months.

NASDAQ index of -2.78%. The NASDAQ index has fallen -10.42% over the last 3 months

For the calendar year: