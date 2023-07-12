US stocks closed higher for the 3rd consecutive day. Softer CPI gave the buyers the go-ahead to push higher. YoY headline CPI moved from 4% to 3%. The core inflation moved from 5.3% to 4.8% (or expected 5.0%)
The NASDAQ index led the gains today (the Dow Industrial Average led the gains on Monday and Tuesday).
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 85.01 points or 0.25% at 34347.42
- S&P index rose 32.90 points or 0.74% at 4472.15
- NASDAQ index rose 158.27 points or 1.15% at 13918.97
The small-cap Russell 2000 also gained with a rise of 20.01 points or 1.05% at 1933.376.
With more than half the week behind us, the major indices are on pace for gains on the week:
- Dow industrial average up 1.82%
- S&P index is up 1.66%
- NASDAQ index is up 1.89%
- Russell 2000 is up 3.685%
Some big gainers today included:
- Meta rose 3.7%
- Nvidia shares rose 3.53%
- Moderna rose 3.10%
- AMD rose 2.93%
- Intuit rose 2.83%
- First Solar rose 2.82%
Looking at the Dow 30:
- Salesforce rose 2.82%
- Intel rose 2.04%
- Goldman Sachs rose 1.72%
- Microsoft rose 1.42%
- Dow rose 1.35%
J.P. Morgan rose 0.52%. They will report earnings on Friday along with Bank of America.