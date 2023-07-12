US stocks closed higher for the 3rd consecutive day. Softer CPI gave the buyers the go-ahead to push higher. YoY headline CPI moved from 4% to 3%. The core inflation moved from 5.3% to 4.8% (or expected 5.0%)

The NASDAQ index led the gains today (the Dow Industrial Average led the gains on Monday and Tuesday).

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 85.01 points or 0.25% at 34347.42

S&P index rose 32.90 points or 0.74% at 4472.15

NASDAQ index rose 158.27 points or 1.15% at 13918.97

The small-cap Russell 2000 also gained with a rise of 20.01 points or 1.05% at 1933.376.

With more than half the week behind us, the major indices are on pace for gains on the week:

Dow industrial average up 1.82%

S&P index is up 1.66%

NASDAQ index is up 1.89%

Russell 2000 is up 3.685%

Some big gainers today included:

Meta rose 3.7%

Nvidia shares rose 3.53%

Moderna rose 3.10%

AMD rose 2.93%

Intuit rose 2.83%

First Solar rose 2.82%

Looking at the Dow 30:

Salesforce rose 2.82%

Intel rose 2.04%

Goldman Sachs rose 1.72%

Microsoft rose 1.42%

Dow rose 1.35%

J.P. Morgan rose 0.52%. They will report earnings on Friday along with Bank of America.