The major US stock indices moved higher today with the Russell 2000 leading the way with a gain of 1.65%. The NASDAQ index lags with a small 0.03% rise for the day.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average +461.88 points or 1.06% at 43870.35.
- S&P index up 31.6 points or 0.53% at 5948.71.
- NASDAQ index up 6.28 points or 0.03% at 18972.42.
- Russell 2000 up 38.48 points or 1.65% at 2364.01.
Shares of Nvidia rose by $0.78 to $146.67 (gain of 0.53%) after a day of up-and-down price action. Yesterday after the close, Nvidia announced earnings that be expectations.
Snowflake also announced earnings after the close and posted its best day ever with a gain of $42.23 or +32.71% to $171.35.
Alphabet did not have a good day as antitrust probes wait on shares. The price fell $-8.35 or -4.74% to $167.63.
Some other movers today:
- Dell, +3.7%
- Shopify, +2.44%
- Microsoft, -0.63%.
- Meta -0.43%
- Oracle +0.88%
- Apple -0.21%
- Home Depot +2.61%