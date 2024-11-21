The major US stock indices moved higher today with the Russell 2000 leading the way with a gain of 1.65%. The NASDAQ index lags with a small 0.03% rise for the day.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average +461.88 points or 1.06% at 43870.35.

S&P index up 31.6 points or 0.53% at 5948.71.

NASDAQ index up 6.28 points or 0.03% at 18972.42.

Russell 2000 up 38.48 points or 1.65% at 2364.01.

Shares of Nvidia rose by $0.78 to $146.67 (gain of 0.53%) after a day of up-and-down price action. Yesterday after the close, Nvidia announced earnings that be expectations.

Snowflake also announced earnings after the close and posted its best day ever with a gain of $42.23 or +32.71% to $171.35.

Alphabet did not have a good day as antitrust probes wait on shares. The price fell $-8.35 or -4.74% to $167.63.

Some other movers today: