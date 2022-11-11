The major US stock indices are ending the day with gains that capped off a strong week.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 33.07 points or 0.10% at 33748.64

S&P index rose 36.61 points or 0.93% at 3992.94

NASDAQ index rose 209.19 points or 1.88% at 11323.34

Russell 2000 rose 14.81 points or 0.79% at 1882.73

for the trading week:

Dow industrial average rose 4.15%

S&P index rose 5.9%

NASDAQ index rose 8.10%

Russell 2000 rose 4.60%

Ark Innovation fund increased by a oversized 14.62%