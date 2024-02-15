US stocks are closing higher for the 2nd consecutive after tumbling on Tuesday after the stronger US CPI data.
The Dow and S&P are now in positive territory for the week. The Nasdaq is still down on the week, but chipping away at the sharp -1.8% fall on Tuesday.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 348.85 points or 0.91% at 38773.13
- S&P index rose 29.09 points or 0.58% at 5029.72
- NASDAQ index rose 47.02 or 0.30% at 15906.16
The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 49.37 points or 2.45% at 2061.47.
For the trading week:
- Dow Industrial Average is up 0.26%
- S&P index is up 0.06%
- NASDAQ index is down -0.53%
- Russell 2000 index is up 2.561%
Earnings after the close showed:
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Q4 2023:
- EPS: BEAT expectations ($1.04 vs. exp. -$0.01)
- Revenue: BEAT expectations ($953.8mln vs. exp. $826.3mln)
- Shares are trading up 7.1% at $177.50 in after-hours trading
DoorDash Inc (DASH) Q4 2023:
- EPS: MISSED expectations (-$0.39 vs. exp. -$0.16)
- Revenue: BEAT expectations ($2.3bln vs. exp. $2.24bln)
- Shares are trading down 9.48% at $114.31 in after-hours trading
Roku Inc (ROKU) Q4 2023:
- Adj. EBITDA: BEAT expectations ($47.7mln vs. exp. $17.5mln)
- Revenue: BEAT expectations ($0.98bln vs. exp. $0.97bln)
- Shares are trading down -17.88% at $77.60 in after-hours trading
Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) Q1 2024:
- Adj. EPS: BEAT expectations ($2.13 vs. exp. $1.91)
- Revenue: BEAT expectations ($6.71bln vs. exp. $6.48bln)
- Shares are trading up 11.11% at $208.50 in after-hours.
Draftkings (DKNG):
- EPS: MISSED expectations ($-0.10 versus exp. +$0.08)
- Revenues: MISSED expectations ($1.23 billion versus exp $1.24 billion)
- Shares are trading down -3.35% at $42.97 in after-hours trading