US stocks are closing higher for the 2nd consecutive after tumbling on Tuesday after the stronger US CPI data.

The Dow and S&P are now in positive territory for the week. The Nasdaq is still down on the week, but chipping away at the sharp -1.8% fall on Tuesday.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 348.85 points or 0.91% at 38773.13

S&P index rose 29.09 points or 0.58% at 5029.72

NASDAQ index rose 47.02 or 0.30% at 15906.16

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 49.37 points or 2.45% at 2061.47.

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average is up 0.26%

S&P index is up 0.06%

NASDAQ index is down -0.53%

Russell 2000 index is up 2.561%

Earnings after the close showed:

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Q4 2023:

EPS: BEAT expectations ($1.04 vs. exp. -$0.01)

Revenue: BEAT expectations ($953.8mln vs. exp. $826.3mln)

Shares are trading up 7.1% at $177.50 in after-hours trading

DoorDash Inc (DASH) Q4 2023:

EPS: MISSED expectations (-$0.39 vs. exp. -$0.16)

Revenue: BEAT expectations ($2.3bln vs. exp. $2.24bln)

Shares are trading down 9.48% at $114.31 in after-hours trading

Roku Inc (ROKU) Q4 2023:

Adj. EBITDA: BEAT expectations ($47.7mln vs. exp. $17.5mln)

Revenue: BEAT expectations ($0.98bln vs. exp. $0.97bln)

Shares are trading down -17.88% at $77.60 in after-hours trading

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) Q1 2024:

Adj. EPS: BEAT expectations ($2.13 vs. exp. $1.91)

Revenue: BEAT expectations ($6.71bln vs. exp. $6.48bln)

Shares are trading up 11.11% at $208.50 in after-hours.

