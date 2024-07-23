The major US stock indices closed lower ahead of Tesla and Alphabet earnings.
- Dow Industrial Average average fell -57.27 points or -0.14% at 40,358.10
- S&P index fell minus 8.65.4 -0.16% at 5555.75
- NASDAQ index fell -10.22 points or -0.06% at 17997.35
The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 22.61 points or 1.02% at 2243.26.
Ahead of earnings,
- Alphabet rose 0.07%
- Tesla fell -2.04%
Also after the close Visa and Texas Instruments will release its earnings.In trading today:
- Visa fell -1.09%
- Texas Instruments tumbled -3.69%.