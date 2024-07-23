The major US stock indices closed lower ahead of Tesla and Alphabet earnings.

Dow Industrial Average average fell -57.27 points or -0.14% at 40,358.10

S&P index fell minus 8.65.4 -0.16% at 5555.75

NASDAQ index fell -10.22 points or -0.06% at 17997.35

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 22.61 points or 1.02% at 2243.26.

Ahead of earnings,

Alphabet rose 0.07%

Tesla fell -2.04%

Also after the close Visa and Texas Instruments will release its earnings.In trading today: