The major US stock indices are all closing lower after the Dow and S&P closed at record levels on Friday.The Dow losses are led by McDonald's and 3M declines of -3.65% and 2.25% respectively. Higher yields was a catalyst for the declines. The US 2-year yield is up 10.8 basis points. A 10 year yield is up 13.5 basis points.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average fell -274.85 points or -0.71% at 38379.60

S&P fell -15.84 points or -0.32% at 4942.81

NASDAQ index fell -31.29 points or -0.20% at 15597.67

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -25.49 points or -1.30% at 1937.24

The biggest winner today was Super Micro Computer which continued its surge with a gain of 14.50%. Nvidia rose 4.76%, Alibaba rose 3.8%, Taiwan Semi conductor rose by 2.63%, and Caterpillar rose 1.91%.

Losers today included:

Meta (after its 20% rise on Friday) fell -3.27%

Amazon fell -0.89%

Microsoft fell -1.38%

AMD fell -1.96%

Tesla -3.67%

Coinbase -9.21% (on a downgrade... ouch

The Ark innovation ETF which has tested and point base as large holdings tumbled -3.13%