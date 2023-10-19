Major US stock indices closed lower with the NASDAQ and S&P index now down for the 3rd consecutive day. All the major currencies are on pace for declines on the week.

Looking at the final numbers :

Dow industrial average tumbled an additional -251.65 points or -0.75% at 33413.44

S&P index fell -36.60 points or -0.85% at 4277.99

NASDAQ index fell -128.14 points or -0.96% at 13186.17

For the trading week the NASDAQ is leading the way lower. For the trading week:

Dow industrial average is down -0.76%

S&P index is down -1.15%

NASDAQ index is down -1.65%

Geopolitical concerns, higher oil prices, higher bond yields, and a Fed chair that is still fighting for 2% inflation. Powell said that continued economic strength could warrant further tightening.