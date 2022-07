The major US stock indices are closing lower on the day. The Nasdaq index is snapping a 5 day win streak that saw the index rise 4.56% last week. The index today fell -2.26% on the day.

A look at the final numbers is showing:

Dow fell -164.31 points or -0.52% at 31173.83

S&P fell -44.93 pints or -1.15% at 3854.44

Nasdaq fell -262.70 points or -2.26% at 11372.61

Russell 2000 fell -37.35 points or -2.11% at 1732.00