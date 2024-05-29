Major US stock indices are closing lower on the day. The Dow Industrial Average average which closed at 40,003 on March 17, seven days later is closing at 38,441. The NASDAQ index which closed at a record level yesterday and above the 17,000 level for the first time, is trading at below that milestone with a decline of nearly 100 points or -0.58%.

A summary of the closing levels shows:

Dow Industrial Average average -411.24 or -1.06% at 38441.83

S&P index -39.07 points or -0.74% at 5266.96

NASDAQ index -99.30 points or -0.58% at 16920.58.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -30.66 points or -1.48% at 2036.18.