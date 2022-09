The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are ending the day mixed with the Dow and S&P down, while the Nasdaq is closing higher. It is getting to the point where a mixed day is a good day.

Looking at the closing levels:

Dow fell -125.82 points or -0.41% at 29135.At the low the index fell -1.03%.

S&P fell -7.72 points or -0.21% at 3647.30.At the low the index fell -0.91%

Nasdaq rose 26.59 points or +0.25% at 10829.51. At the low, the index fell -0.57%

Russell 2000 rose 6.62 points ro 0.4% at 1662.50

The market was able to absorb a poor 5 year note auction today which saw the issue auctioned with a tail of 2.6 basis points and with less than average demand from domestic and international traders.

Durable good came in weaker than expected and the core was also a touch weaker than expectations. The Case Schillier home price index came in lower than expectations, but the consumer confidence was better as was new home sales and the Richmond Fed.

Technically, the Dow and the Nasdaq remain below their 200 week MAs. The Dow 200 week MA is at 29770.09. The Nasdaq 200 week MA is at 11112.44.

The S&P still remains above its 200 week MA at 3589.65 (closed at 3647.30 - 58 or so points from the key MA level)

Below is the weekly chart for the Nasdaq index. The price last week closed below its 200 week MA at 11112.44. Was the first close below the MA since the week of March 20, 2020. The price traded below the 200 week MA at the June low but could not sustain momentum below that level.

