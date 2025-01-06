The major US stock indices are closing mixed with the Dow industrial average down marginally while the NASDAQ index leads the advances.

A look at the numbers shows:

Dow industrial average -25.57 points or -0.06% at 42706.56.

S&P index +32.91 points or 0.55% at 5975.38.

NASDAQ index +243.30 points or 1.24% at 19864.98

Russell 2000-1.82 points or -0.08% at 2266.64.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote address at CES 2025 on Monday at 6:30 p.m. PT. Rumors suggest the event will feature new GPUs for PCs, updates on robotics, AI cloud ventures, and possibly details about the next-generation "Rubin" chip which follows the Blackwell chip. From Tuesday to Friday, Nvidia will showcase advancements in AI, gaming, and automotive technologies.

Shares of Nvidia close at a new record level of $149.43 up $4.96 or 3.43%.. That surpassed the previous high on November 7 at $149.88.

In other big large-cap stocks:

Microsoft +1.06%

Amazon +1.53%

Meta +4.23%

Alphabet +2.65%

Apple +0.67%

Tesla +0.15%

Dell +3.96%

Boradcom +1.66%

AMD +3.33%

ARM Holding +4.49%

Some losers today included: