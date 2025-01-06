The major US stock indices are closing mixed with the Dow industrial average down marginally while the NASDAQ index leads the advances.

A look at the numbers shows:

  • Dow industrial average -25.57 points or -0.06% at 42706.56.
  • S&P index +32.91 points or 0.55% at 5975.38.
  • NASDAQ index +243.30 points or 1.24% at 19864.98
  • Russell 2000-1.82 points or -0.08% at 2266.64.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote address at CES 2025 on Monday at 6:30 p.m. PT. Rumors suggest the event will feature new GPUs for PCs, updates on robotics, AI cloud ventures, and possibly details about the next-generation "Rubin" chip which follows the Blackwell chip. From Tuesday to Friday, Nvidia will showcase advancements in AI, gaming, and automotive technologies.

Shares of Nvidia close at a new record level of $149.43 up $4.96 or 3.43%.. That surpassed the previous high on November 7 at $149.88.

In other big large-cap stocks:

  • Microsoft +1.06%
  • Amazon +1.53%
  • Meta +4.23%
  • Alphabet +2.65%
  • Apple +0.67%
  • Tesla +0.15%
  • Dell +3.96%
  • Boradcom +1.66%
  • AMD +3.33%
  • ARM Holding +4.49%

Some losers today included:

  • Oracle -0.38%
  • Palantir -4.97%
  • Tencent -8.05%
  • Lockheed Martin, -3.31%
  • Northrop Grumman, -2.76%
  • Palo Alto network, -2.07%
  • General Dynamics, -2.02%