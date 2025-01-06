The major US stock indices are closing mixed with the Dow industrial average down marginally while the NASDAQ index leads the advances.
A look at the numbers shows:
- Dow industrial average -25.57 points or -0.06% at 42706.56.
- S&P index +32.91 points or 0.55% at 5975.38.
- NASDAQ index +243.30 points or 1.24% at 19864.98
- Russell 2000-1.82 points or -0.08% at 2266.64.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote address at CES 2025 on Monday at 6:30 p.m. PT. Rumors suggest the event will feature new GPUs for PCs, updates on robotics, AI cloud ventures, and possibly details about the next-generation "Rubin" chip which follows the Blackwell chip. From Tuesday to Friday, Nvidia will showcase advancements in AI, gaming, and automotive technologies.
Shares of Nvidia close at a new record level of $149.43 up $4.96 or 3.43%.. That surpassed the previous high on November 7 at $149.88.
In other big large-cap stocks:
- Microsoft +1.06%
- Amazon +1.53%
- Meta +4.23%
- Alphabet +2.65%
- Apple +0.67%
- Tesla +0.15%
- Dell +3.96%
- Boradcom +1.66%
- AMD +3.33%
- ARM Holding +4.49%
Some losers today included:
- Oracle -0.38%
- Palantir -4.97%
- Tencent -8.05%
- Lockheed Martin, -3.31%
- Northrop Grumman, -2.76%
- Palo Alto network, -2.07%
- General Dynamics, -2.02%