The major US stock indices are ending the day mixed with the Dow down, the S&P near unchanged and the Nasdaq index modestly higher.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average average -140.55 points or -0.36% at 39357.00

S&P index rose 0.23 points or -0.0% at 5344.38

NASDAQ index rose 35.31 points or 0.21% at 16780.61

The small cap Russell 2000 fell -18.83 points or -0.91% at 2062.08.

Stocks were supported by a NY Fed consumer survey that showed 3year inflation expectations falling 0.6% to 2.3%. That was the lowest level on record (going back to 2013). However, concerns and worries about Iran retaliation on Israel limited the upside with later-day selling pushing the S&P to unchanged on the day. The Dow was negative for most of the day, while the Nasdaq index held onto gains but was up 150 points at session highs before closing up a more modest 35 points on the day.