The major US stock indices are closing the day with mixed results:

Dow industrial average is down -38.31 points or -0.13% at 29888.79

S&P index is up 8.09 points or 0.22% at 3674.85

NASDAQ index is up 152.26 points or 1.42% at 10798.36

Russell 2000 is up 15.85 points or 0.96% at 1665.69

Some details for the day:

Major indices are down for the 3rd straight week

The Dow was down -274 point at the session low

The S&P was down -29.95 points at the session lows

The Nasdaq was down only -7.3 points that the session lows

NASDAQ index trades -33.4% below its record high

S&P is -23.7% below its record high

Dow is down -19.12% below its record high. At the lows week the Dow industrial average was down -19.75% from its all-time high just short of bear market territory.

The NASDAQ index closed just above its 200 week moving average at 10795.92 averting the first close below that level since the week of March 16.

For the week:

Dow industrial average fell -4.7%

S&P index fell -5.78%

NASDAQ index-4.68%

Russell 2000 fell -7.48%