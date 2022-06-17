The major US stock indices are closing the day with mixed results:
- Dow industrial average is down -38.31 points or -0.13% at 29888.79
- S&P index is up 8.09 points or 0.22% at 3674.85
- NASDAQ index is up 152.26 points or 1.42% at 10798.36
- Russell 2000 is up 15.85 points or 0.96% at 1665.69
Some details for the day:
- Major indices are down for the 3rd straight week
- The Dow was down -274 point at the session low
- The S&P was down -29.95 points at the session lows
- The Nasdaq was down only -7.3 points that the session lows
- NASDAQ index trades -33.4% below its record high
- S&P is -23.7% below its record high
- Dow is down -19.12% below its record high. At the lows week the Dow industrial average was down -19.75% from its all-time high just short of bear market territory.
- The NASDAQ index closed just above its 200 week moving average at 10795.92 averting the first close below that level since the week of March 16.
For the week:
- Dow industrial average fell -4.7%
- S&P index fell -5.78%
- NASDAQ index-4.68%
- Russell 2000 fell -7.48%