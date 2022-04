A day after the Dow industrial average felt -800 points and the NASDAQ index fell -500 points, the major indices are closing relatively little changed ahead of Meta and others earnings.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 61.73 points or 0.19% at 33301.92

S&P index up 8.7 points or 0.21% at 4183.91

NASDAQ index down one .8 points or -0.01% at 12488.94

Russell 2000 down -6.43 points or -0.34% at 1884.03