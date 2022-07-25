The major US stock  indices  are closing the day with mixed results. The Dow industrial average and S&P index are both up for the 4th in 5 trading days. The  NASDAQ  index closed lower. It is a 2nd consecutive down day for the NASDAQ index. The Russell 2000 moved higher.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 90.75 points or 0.28% at 31990.03
  • S&P index up 5.19 points or 0.13% at 3966.83
  • NASDAQ index down -51.44 points or -0.43% at 11782.68
  • Russell 2000 up 10.89 points or 0.60% at 1817.77

Looking at the Dow 30 stocks, the gains were led by:

  • Chevron, +3.04%
  • Travelers +2.31%
  • Caterpillar +1.78%
  • UnitedHealth, +1.52%
  • Dow, +1.3%

The losers in the Dow today included:

  • Salesforce, -2.84%
  • McDonald's, -1.33%
  • Boeing, -0.9%
  • Apple, -0.74%
  • Microsoft -0.59%

Looking at the S&P sectors, 3 sectors were lower while 8 rose. The losers today included:

  • consumer discretionary is -0.85%
  • technology -0.61%
  • communication services -0.28%

The biggest gainers in the S&P today included:

  • energy +3.71%
  • utilities +1.26%
  • financials +0.65%

After the close Walmart has lowered its profit projections for the 2nd quarter and fiscal year.

  • operating to be about 4.2% for Q2 and 3.8% – 3.9% for fiscal year 2023
  • expects a $1.8 billion headwind in 2nd half of 2022
  • operating income for the Q2 and fiscal year is expected to decline 13 to 14% and 11 to 13%