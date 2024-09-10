The broader stock indices closed higher for the second consecutive day this week. The gains were led by the Nasdaq index which tumbled -5.77% last week. After 2-days this week, the index is up 2.01%. The S&P which fell -4.25% last week, is up 1.61% after Monday and Tuesday.

The Dow industrial average fell today on the back of financials losing ground:

  • Bank of America (BAC) fell -0.44% fter an early gain.
  • JPMorgan (JPM) dropped -5.19%; COO Daniel Pinto suggested net interest income expectations were "not very reasonable."
  • Keefe Bruyette noted JPMorgan's guidance was 21 cents below consensus.
  • Goldman Sachs (GS) slid -4.39% following CEO David Solomon's comments on weaker fixed income and equities results, down 10% year-over-year.
  • Ally Financial (ALLY) plummeted -17.60% after revising margin guidance lower due to expected increased charge-offs and delinquencies in Q3.
  • American Express fell -2.18%

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

  • Dow industrial average fell -92.64 points or -0.23% at 40736.96
  • S&P index rose 24.46 points or 0.45% at 5495.52
  • NASDAQ index rose 141.28 points or -0.84% at 17025.88

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -17.64 points or -0.83% at 2097.43.

Some winners today included:

  • Chewy up 6.01%. Today is our dog's birtday. Happy Birthday Samson. You get a Chewy treat today
  • Broadsom rose 5.26%
  • Tesla +4.58%
  • Moderna, +3.49%
  • AMD, +3.39%
  • Alibaba, +.2.92%
  • Roblox, +2.91%
  • Giliead +2.83%
  • Amazon, +2.36%
  • Mircrosoft, +2.09%

In addition to the Financial decliners outlined above, other losers today included:

  • GM, -5.44%
  • Ford, -3.24%
  • Gamestop, -3.24%
  • Dollar Tree, -3.01%
  • Exxon Mobile, -2.71%
  • Celcius, -2.7%
  • Citigroup, -2.70%