The broader stock indices closed higher for the second consecutive day this week. The gains were led by the Nasdaq index which tumbled -5.77% last week. After 2-days this week, the index is up 2.01%. The S&P which fell -4.25% last week, is up 1.61% after Monday and Tuesday.

The Dow industrial average fell today on the back of financials losing ground:

Bank of America (BAC) fell -0.44% fter an early gain.

JPMorgan (JPM) dropped -5.19%; COO Daniel Pinto suggested net interest income expectations were "not very reasonable."

Keefe Bruyette noted JPMorgan's guidance was 21 cents below consensus.

Goldman Sachs (GS) slid -4.39% following CEO David Solomon's comments on weaker fixed income and equities results, down 10% year-over-year.

Ally Financial (ALLY) plummeted -17.60% after revising margin guidance lower due to expected increased charge-offs and delinquencies in Q3.

American Express fell -2.18%

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average fell -92.64 points or -0.23% at 40736.96

S&P index rose 24.46 points or 0.45% at 5495.52

NASDAQ index rose 141.28 points or -0.84% at 17025.88

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -17.64 points or -0.83% at 2097.43.

Some winners today included:

Chewy up 6.01%. Today is our dog's birtday. Happy Birthday Samson. You get a Chewy treat today

Broadsom rose 5.26%

Tesla +4.58%

Moderna, +3.49%

AMD, +3.39%

Alibaba, +.2.92%

Roblox, +2.91%

Giliead +2.83%

Amazon, +2.36%

Mircrosoft, +2.09%

In addition to the Financial decliners outlined above, other losers today included: