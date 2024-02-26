The major stock indices are closing modestly lower. After closing at record levels on Friday, both the S&P and Dow industrial average are lower. No record closes today.

The snapshot ofthe closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average fell -62.25 points or -0.16% at 39069.29

S&P fell -19.25 points or -0.38% at 5069.54

Nasdaq fell -20.58 points or -0.13% at 15976.24

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 12.38 points or 0.61% at 2028.96 despite higher yields today. The 2 year is up 3.2 basis points the 10 year is up 1.7 basis points.

Some changes in some of the major stocks:

Alphabet fell -4.47% on the fallout from the flop of the launch of their AI Gemini app.

Coinbase surged as Bitcoin surged. Shares are up 16.59%

Salesforce rose 2.61%

Nvidia rose 0.38%

Meta fell -0.49%

Microsoft fell -0.69%

Micron rose 4.07%

AMD fell -0.28%

Broadcom rose 0.95%

Arm Holding maintains its strength with a gain of 9.64%

Palo Alto Networks which fell sharply last week, rose for the 2nd consecutive day with a gain of 7.36%

XLE energy ETF rose 0.35% on the back of oil gains

XBI biotech ETF surged by 2.74%, its best day since January 29 and is the 3rd strongest day of the year.

After the close:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZMI04 2024):

Adjusted EPS: $1.42 (BEAT expectations of $1.15)

Revenue: $1.15 billion (BEAT expectations of $1.13 billion)

FY25 Adjusted EPS View: $4.85-$4.88 (BEAT expectations of $4.72)

FY25 Revenue View: $4.6 billion (MISS expectations of $4.66 billion)

Shares are up 4.45% in after-hours trading

Workday Inc (WDAY) 04 2023: