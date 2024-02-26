The major stock indices are closing modestly lower. After closing at record levels on Friday, both the S&P and Dow industrial average are lower. No record closes today.
The snapshot ofthe closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average fell -62.25 points or -0.16% at 39069.29
- S&P fell -19.25 points or -0.38% at 5069.54
- Nasdaq fell -20.58 points or -0.13% at 15976.24
The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 12.38 points or 0.61% at 2028.96 despite higher yields today. The 2 year is up 3.2 basis points the 10 year is up 1.7 basis points.
Some changes in some of the major stocks:
- Alphabet fell -4.47% on the fallout from the flop of the launch of their AI Gemini app.
- Coinbase surged as Bitcoin surged. Shares are up 16.59%
- Salesforce rose 2.61%
- Nvidia rose 0.38%
- Meta fell -0.49%
- Microsoft fell -0.69%
- Micron rose 4.07%
- AMD fell -0.28%
- Broadcom rose 0.95%
- Arm Holding maintains its strength with a gain of 9.64%
- Palo Alto Networks which fell sharply last week, rose for the 2nd consecutive day with a gain of 7.36%
- XLE energy ETF rose 0.35% on the back of oil gains
- XBI biotech ETF surged by 2.74%, its best day since January 29 and is the 3rd strongest day of the year.
After the close:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZMI04 2024):
- Adjusted EPS: $1.42 (BEAT expectations of $1.15)
- Revenue: $1.15 billion (BEAT expectations of $1.13 billion)
- FY25 Adjusted EPS View: $4.85-$4.88 (BEAT expectations of $4.72)
- FY25 Revenue View: $4.6 billion (MISS expectations of $4.66 billion)
- Shares are up 4.45% in after-hours trading
Workday Inc (WDAY) 04 2023:
- EPS: $1.57 (BEAT expectations of $1.47)
- Revenue: $1.90 billion (MISS expectations of $1.92 billion)