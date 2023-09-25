US major stock indices closed near highs for the session. The gains come despite higher yields in the US where the 10 year yield rose nearly 11 basis points and the thirty-year was of 14 basis points.

Both the broader S&P and NASDAQ index have been down for 3 consecutive weeks. Starting the week off with gains as a positive development:

Dow industrial average rose 43.35 points or 0.13% at 34007.22

S&P index rose 17.41 points or 0.40% at 4337.45

NASDAQ index rose 59.5 points or 0.45% at 13271.31

Some winners today included:

Roblox +3.19%

Qualcomm +2.55%

FedEx +2.03%

Block, +1.96%

intuitive Surgical +1.75%

PayPal +1.69%

Celcius +1.67%

Amazon +1.67%

General Motors +1.50%

Some losers today included: