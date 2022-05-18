The major US indices are all closing sharply lower as concerns about the economy and inflation way on values.
Target announced earnings before the open and they came in much weaker than expected as higher costs are starting to eat into the margins. The stock is ending the day down -$53.55 or -24.87%. Ouch.
If transportation/employee costs are hurting Target, a company like Amazon must be really feeling the pinch. It's shares are down $-164 today or -7.12%.
A look at the final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average down -1164.52 points or -3.57% at 31490.06
- S&P index down -165.17 points or 4.04% at 3923.67
- NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term down -566.36 points or -4.73% at 11418.16
- Russell 2000 down -65.45 points or -3.56% at 1774.84.
None of the Dow 30 stocks closed positive on the day:
- Walgreens, -8.39%
- Coca-Cola, -6.95%
- Walmart, -6.84%
- Procter & Gamble, -6.15%
- Nike, -5.7%
Verizon was the best performer at -0.14%
Other big losers on the day included:
- Target, -24.87%
- Dollar Tree, -14.42%
- Costco, -12.45%
- Chewy, -11.93%
- Game Stop -8.94%
- DoorDash -8.17%
- AirBNB -8.06%
- FedEx -8.01%
- LYFT, -7.96%
- Snap, -7.42%
- Amazon, -7.16%
All sectors of the S&P are lower today. Consumer staples (6.6%) and consumer discretionary (-6.4%) were the worst performing sectors followed by technology (-4.7%). Utilities were the best of the worst (-1.0%).
After the close, Cisco Systems announce their earnings
Earnings
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark.
Read this Term and revenues for the current quarter. Earnings-per-share came in at $0.87 vs. 86% estimate. Revenues came in at $12.84 billion which was lower than the $13.34 billion estimate. The stock is trading down over 11% in after-hours trading.
"When sorrows come, they come not single spies, but in battalions" - Claudius in Hamlet
