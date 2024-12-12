Major US stock indices are closing near the lows for the day.
Recall from yesterday, the NASDAQ index closed at a new record high. The S&P index traded above its all-time close but ended the day below that level. Today both indices moved away from those record levels
- Dow industrial average fell -234.44 points or -0.53% at 43914.12
- S&P index fell -32.94 points or -0.54% at 6051.25
- NASDAQ index fell -132.05 points or -0.66% at 19902.84. Yesterday the index closed above 20,000 for the first time on record.
- Russell 2000 fell -33.07 points or -1.38% and 2361.08
After the close, Costco and Broadcom have reported earnings.
For Costco
- EPS $4.04 versus $3.78 estimate
- Revenues $62.2B versus $62.52 billion estimate
- Shares closed at $992 and are trading at $1002.00 up 1.38%
For Broadcom:
- EPS $1.42 versus $1.39 estimate
- Revenue $14.05B versus $14.07 billion
- Shares closed at $181.20 and are trading at $190 up 5.35%