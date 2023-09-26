The major indices are closing sharply lower led by the S&P index and the NASDAQ index. The Dow Industrial Average had his worst day since March. The S&P and NASDAQ indices are down 5 and last 6 trading days.

The closing levels are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -388 points or -1.1% at 33618.87

S&P index fell -63.91 points or -1.47% at 4273.54

NASDAQ index fell minus 207.72.4 -1.57% at 13063.60

Russell 2000 fell -22.63 points or -1.27% at 1761.60

With the end of month approaching, the broader indices are on pace for the worst month in 2023: