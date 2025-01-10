The major US stock indices are closing sharply lower on the day. The declines were led by the Russell 2000 which fell -2.22%.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average -696.75 points or -1.63% at 41938.45

S&P index -91.21 point to rise 1.54% at 5827.04

NASDAQ index -317.25 points or -1.63% at 19161.63

Russell 2000 - 41.73 points or -2.22% at 2189.23.

For the trading week, the major indices are closing lower. The first trading week of the year was also lower.