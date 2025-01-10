The major US stock indices are closing sharply lower on the day. The declines were led by the Russell 2000 which fell -2.22%.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average -696.75 points or -1.63% at 41938.45
- S&P index -91.21 point to rise 1.54% at 5827.04
- NASDAQ index -317.25 points or -1.63% at 19161.63
- Russell 2000 - 41.73 points or -2.22% at 2189.23.
For the trading week, the major indices are closing lower. The first trading week of the year was also lower.
- Dow industrial average -1.86%
- S&P index -1.94%
- NASDAQ index -2.34%
- Russell 2000 -3.49%