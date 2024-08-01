The major US stock indices are closing sharply lower with the small-cap Russell 2000 and the NASDAQ index leading the way a lower.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average average felt -496.00 points or -1.21% at 40346.78
- S&P index fell -75.69 points or -1.37% at 5446.60
- NASDAQ index fell -405.25 points or -2.30% at 17194.15
The RUSSELL 2000 tumbled
After the close Apple, and Amazon are the big names reporting:
- Apple closed down close down $-3.72 or 1.68% at $218.36
- Amazon closed down - $2.91 or -1.56% at $184.07.
- Intel fell $-1.69 or -5.50% at $29.05