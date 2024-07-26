The US stocks have closed the week with gains on the day.

The S&P and the Nasdaq remain lower on the week. The Dow and the small-cap Russell 2000 closed higher with the Russell 2000 the best performer on the rotation on hopes lower rates would help those companies going forward.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 654.27 points or 1.64% at 40,589.35.

S&P index rose 59.86 points or 1.11% at 5459.09

NASDAQ index rose 176.16 points or 1.03%17357.88

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose to 37.08 points or 1.67% at 2260.06.

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average average rose 0.75%.The Dow closed higher for the fourth consecutive week

S&P index fell -0.83%. The S&P index fell for the second consecutive week.

NASDAQ index-2.08%. The NASDAQ index fell for the second consecutive week.

Russell 2000 rose 3.466% and for the third consecutive week.

Next week is a huge week with Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft all scheduled to release earnings.

Today:

Meta Platforms +2.75%

Amazon, +1.47%

Alphabet -0.17%

Apple +0.22%

Microsoft +1.64%

Tesla -0.20%

Nvidia +0.71%

For a list of the other companies scheduled to release can be found HERE. Of course the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday will also be a key event. The week will also end with the US jobs report on Friday (177K estimate with the unemployment rate at 4.1%).