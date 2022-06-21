The major US stock indices are closing higher on the day. The major 3 indices are closing with gains of over 2% led by the Nasdaq which rose 2.51%. Having said that, the indices are off the highs.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average him rose 641.47 points or 2.15% at 30530.24

S&P index rose 89.95 points or 2.45% at 3764.80

NASDAQ index rose 270.96 points or 2.51% at 11069.31

Russell 2000 rose 28.33 points or 1.7% at 1694.03

The Dow industrial average has been down 11 of the last 12 weeks. That has never happened. The NASDAQ and S&P are down 10 of the last 11 trading weeks.

Looking at the Dow 30, Disney and Home Depot were the only stocks to decline (-1.04% and -0.49% respectively).

The top 3 Dow 30 stocks were:

United health, +6.51%

Chevron +4.18%

Merck, +4.08%

Verizon, +3.45%

Walmart, +3.33%