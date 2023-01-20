The major US stock indices are ending Friday with solid gains. For the week the Nasdaq is closing marginally higher for the 3rd week in a row but the S&P and Dow closed the week lower.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average rose 330.93 points or 1.00% at 33375.50
- S&P index rose 73.74 points or 1.89% at 3972.60
- NASDAQ index rose 288.18 points or 2.66% at 11140.44
- Russell 2000 rose 30.99 points or 1.69% at 1867.33
For the trading week:
- Dow Industrial Average fell -2.7%
- S&P index fell -0.66%
- NASDAQ index gained 0.55%
- Russell 2000 fell -1.0439%