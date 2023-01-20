The major US stock indices are ending Friday with solid gains. For the week the Nasdaq is closing marginally higher for the 3rd week in a row but the S&P and Dow closed the week lower.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average rose 330.93 points or 1.00% at 33375.50
  • S&P index rose 73.74 points or 1.89% at 3972.60
  • NASDAQ index rose 288.18 points or 2.66% at 11140.44
  • Russell 2000 rose 30.99 points or 1.69% at 1867.33

For the trading week:

  • Dow Industrial Average fell -2.7%
  • S&P index fell -0.66%
  • NASDAQ index gained 0.55%
  • Russell 2000 fell -1.0439%