The major US stock indices are ending Friday with solid gains. For the week the Nasdaq is closing marginally higher for the 3rd week in a row but the S&P and Dow closed the week lower.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 330.93 points or 1.00% at 33375.50

S&P index rose 73.74 points or 1.89% at 3972.60

NASDAQ index rose 288.18 points or 2.66% at 11140.44

Russell 2000 rose 30.99 points or 1.69% at 1867.33

For the trading week: