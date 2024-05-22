Major US stock indices are all closing lower led by the Dow Industrial Average which which fell -0.51%. Nvidia earnings are released after the close with expectations $5.65 on revenues of $24.69 billion (give or take - I see other estimates of $5.60 on $24.60 B).The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $7.19 billion in the same quarter last year. The stock price has moved up around 210% over the last year (from the same period last year).

Forward guidance earnings-per-share are expected at $5.95

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average average -201.97 points or -0.51% at 39671.03

S&P index -14.40 points or -0.27% at 5307.02

NASDAQ index -31.08 points or -0.18% at 16801.54

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -16.64 points or -0.79% at 2081.70.

Snowflake just reported EPS lower than expectations by revenues higher:

EPS $0.14 versus expected $0.18

Revenues $0.83 billion versus expected $0.79 billion

Shares are trading up 9.15% in after-hours trading

Synopsys Inc also reported:

EPS $3 versus $3.05 expected

Revenues $1.45 billion versus expected $1 .51 billion expected

Shares are trading down -3.91%

Nvidia shares are expected at 4:20 PM ET