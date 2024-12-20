The major US indices have continued their runs to the upside as the fears of a government shutdown fades, and comforting words from Fed Goolsbee (he is a dove).

Looking at the major indices:

Dow industrial average is not 512 points or 1.21% and 42856.45.

S&P index is up 68.52 points or 1.17% and 5935.56.

NASDAQ index is up 224 points or 1.16% at 19595.93.

At intraday session lows:

Dow was down -195.95 points

S&P was down -34.78 points.

NASDAQ index is down -204.39 points.

US yields remain lower with the tenure down -6.0 basis points. The two year is down a more modest -2.6 basis points.

For the trading week, yields are still higher with the 10-year yield still up 10.9 basis points. The 2-year is up 5.0 basis points.

The high watermark for the week was up 19.3 basis points for the 10 year yield and 12.0 basis points for the two year yield.