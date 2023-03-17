In premarket trading, the US stocks are taking a dip to the downside. All the major indices are now trading lower
- Dow Industrial Average down -225 points
- S&P index is down -23 points
- NASDAQ index is down -21 points
The regional banks are getting hit with First Republic Bank now trading at $27.48. The high price yesterday reached $40. The low price was down at $19.80. The price closed yesterday at $34.32.
- Comerica is trading down -3.02%
- KeyCorp is trading down -3.42%
- Pacwest Bancorp is down -11.53%
- Western alliance Bank is down -10.89%
- KRE index of regional banks is trading down -3.79% in premarket trading
US shares of Credit Suisse are trading down -10.66% at $1.81.
US yields are moving back to the downside with the 10 year yield now down 13 basis point. The two year yield is down down 8.6 basis points at 4.046%.
When the forex, the
- EURUSD is dipping back below its 200 hour moving average 1.0628. Earlier today the price tried to move above its higher 100 hour moving average 1.06609 currently. Earlier today, the price moved up to 1.0669, but could not sustain the move above the moving average level. The price has moved down to the Asian session low and close for the day. There is a swing area near the low for the day as well at 1.0611 area.
- USDJPY: The USDJPY rebounded sharply to the upside yesterday held by the higher rates and a strong stock market. Today the reverse is the case as stocks and yields move lower. Looking at the hourly chart, the price tried to extend above its 100 hour moving average (blueline) yesterday, but failed. Today the price has stepped to the downside with the pair moving below and old swing area between 132.708 and 132.902. The price now looks toward the low price from yesterday at 131.709.