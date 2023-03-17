In premarket trading, the US stocks are taking a dip to the downside. All the major indices are now trading lower

The regional banks are getting hit with First Republic Bank now trading at $27.48. The high price yesterday reached $40. The low price was down at $19.80. The price closed yesterday at $34.32.

  • Comerica is trading down -3.02%
  • KeyCorp is trading down -3.42%
  • Pacwest Bancorp is down -11.53%
  • Western alliance Bank is down -10.89%
  • KRE index of regional banks is trading down -3.79% in premarket trading

US shares of Credit Suisse are trading down -10.66% at $1.81.

US yields are moving back to the downside with the 10 year yield now down 13 basis point. The two year yield is down down 8.6 basis points at 4.046%.

  • EURUSD is dipping back below its 200 hour moving average 1.0628. Earlier today the price tried to move above its higher 100 hour moving average 1.06609 currently. Earlier today, the price moved up to 1.0669, but could not sustain the move above the moving average level. The price has moved down to the Asian session low and close for the day. There is a swing area near the low for the day as well at 1.0611 area.
