Happy Monday.

US stocks aren't making any big moves but it's a big week for earnings with bellwether Whirlpool coming after the close then tech heavyweights starting tomorrow.

About 76% of S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far have beat analyst earnings estimates, according to FactSet.

earnings

Another spot I'm watching is TSLA as it continues to flirt with support at $164. It last traded at $163.45.

TSLA

The lone economic data point on the economic calendar today is the April Dallas Fed manufacturing survey.