Happy Monday.

US stocks aren't making any big moves but it's a big week for earnings with bellwether Whirlpool coming after the close then tech heavyweights starting tomorrow.

About 76% of S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far have beat analyst earnings estimates, according to FactSet.

Another spot I'm watching is TSLA as it continues to flirt with support at $164. It last traded at $163.45.

The lone economic data point on the economic calendar today is the April Dallas Fed manufacturing survey.