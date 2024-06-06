The US stocks are ending the day with mixed results/little change as the market prepares for the US jobs report tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Jones Average rose 78.84 points or 0.20% at 38886.18

S&P fell -1.09 points or -0.02% at 5352.95

Nasdaq fell -14.78 point or -0.07% at 17173.12

The small-cap Rusell 2000 fell -14.43 points or -0.70% at 2049.42

Apple shares fell for the first time after 8 days of gains. The price closed down -$1.37 or -0.70% at $194.50.

Nvidia which is fighting with Apple for the 2nd largest market capitalize firm, fell -$13.98 or -1.14% at $1210.45