The US stocks moved into positive territory as Powell worked toward the close of his press conference. The major indices are now back into negative territory as the market moves around.

At the start of the press conference:

Dow -110 points or -0.32%

S&P -17.3 points or -0.43%

NASDAQ index minus 72.61.2 -0.65%

currently,:

Dow Industrial Average is down -56.2 or -0.17%

S&P is down -8 points or -0.21%

NASDAQ is down -22 points or -0.2%

Looking in the Forex, the

EURUSD through the rate decision move down to test the lows of the day near 1.0618. The price moved up to 1.06944 over the last few minutes of trading. It currently trades at 1.0682.