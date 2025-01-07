Major US stock indices of continuing in their tumble with the NASDAQ leading the declines.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow and industrial average -0.63%

S&P index -1.24%

NASDAQ index -2.01%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -1.02%.

The NASDAQ index is moving away from it's 200-hour moving average of 19639.85 after breaking below earlier today retracing back to the moving average level and finding willing sellers (green line on the chart below).

Nvidia shares are currently down -5.93%

The US 10 year yield has reached a high of 4.699%. It is currently trading just below that at 4.687%. That is up from it September low of 4.60%. The next target comes at the April 25 high yield of 4.74%.

Risk sentiment is also being reflected in the price of bitcoin. It is currently down $6000 or -5.88% and $96,279

Meanwhile, crude oil is moving higher . The price is settling at $74.25, up $0.69 or 0.94%.

Despite a rise in the US dollar, the price of gold is also higher asrisk to safety flows seem to dominate. The price is up $11.62 or 0.44% at $2647.80.