Nasdaq into the gap

Cooler heads are having a re-think on DeepSeek today. That's helped Nvidia shares to bounce by 2.6%.

The market also continues to be upbeat around the idea of certain winners related to cheaper AI as Apple rebounds and Amazon extends. There are also some earnings-related gainers near the top of the S&P 500 chart with Boeing and RTX up strongly.

The worst-performer is GM, which is down 9% after highlighting tariff worries following earnings.

Overall, the S&P 500 is now up 32 points, or 0.5% while the Nasdaq is up 1.2%. Don't forget that it's a huge week for earnings with Meta, Microsoft and Tesla reporting tomorrow after the bell.