US stocks continue its run to the upside with the NASDAQ index now up 1% on the day. The S&P index is up 0.77% and is on pace for a time record high close. The old high was 4796.57. The S&P is also intraday high near 4818.

Nvidia shares are up 3%

AMD shares are up 3.26%

Intel is up 2.87%

Broadcom is up 4.17%

Micron is up 2.72%