The mood continues to sour in US equities in the second day of heavy selling. The S&P 500 has extended its decline to 86 points, or 2.0%. The Nasdaq is down 2.4%.

The S&P 500 stalled out last week right at the 200-day moving average. It's almost a cliche spot to halt a rally but here we are -- the techs worked.

SPX daily chart

In the big picture, the market is increasingly worried about Europe and China dragging down the rest of the world. China's second rate cut in a week is looking a bit like a panic mood. In Europe, I don't think leaders yet grasp the scope of the energy crisis they're facing and that -- short of capitulation to Russia -- the solutions are years away.

In the US, the recent rebound reflected a better consumer than feared six weeks ago but that's priced in now. Looking ahead, natural gas prices will also be a drag in the US. They're up 4x from this time last year and hit a new high today. That will flow into power pricing as well.