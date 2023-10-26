The major US stock indices continued their slide.

S&P index is now down -1.03% at 4143.68. It fell below its 200 day moving average earlier this week at 4239.53, and below its 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October 2022 low at 4180.95 today

NASDAQ index continues its tumble with a decline of -1.69% to 12605.51. It fell below its 200 day moving average at 12776.48 and its 38.2% retracement at 12781.90

Dow is now down -0.59% at 32840.

For the trading week with one day to go:

S&P index is down -1.9%

NASDAQ is it down -2.91%

Dow industrial average is down -0.82%

As the month works toward its close next week: