The major US stock indices continued their slide.
- S&P index is now down -1.03% at 4143.68. It fell below its 200 day moving average earlier this week at 4239.53, and below its 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October 2022 low at 4180.95 today
- NASDAQ index continues its tumble with a decline of -1.69% to 12605.51. It fell below its 200 day moving average at 12776.48 and its 38.2% retracement at 12781.90
- Dow is now down -0.59% at 32840.
For the trading week with one day to go:
- S&P index is down -1.9%
- NASDAQ is it down -2.91%
- Dow industrial average is down -0.82%
As the month works toward its close next week:
- S&P index is down -3.36%. In September, the index fell -4.87%
- NASDAQ index is down -4.63%. In September, the index fell -5.81%
- Dow industrial average is down -1.94%. In September the index fell -3.5%