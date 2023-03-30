The major US stock indices are off to a solid start to the day.

  • The Dow and the S&P are on pace for the 2nd monthly increase in 3 months.
  • The Nasdaq and S&P are looking for the 3rd consecutive week higher. The Dow is on pace for the second consecutive week higher
  • The Nasdaq on pace for the best quarter since Q4 2020

The snapshot of the market is currently showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 163.40 points or 0.49% at 32881.50
  • S&P index up 25.26 points or 0.63% at 4053.01
  • NASDAQ index up 81 points or 0.68% at 12006.05

In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the two year yield up in the 30 year yield down

  • two year yield at 4.14% up 6.0 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.575% up 1.0 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.762% -1.6 basis points

WTI crude oil futures are edging higher. The price is trading at $73.73 up $0.76 on the day. Gold is trading up $4.21 or 0.21% at $1967