The major US stock indices are off to a solid start to the day.

The Dow and the S&P are on pace for the 2nd monthly increase in 3 months.

The Nasdaq and S&P are looking for the 3rd consecutive week higher. The Dow is on pace for the second consecutive week higher

The Nasdaq on pace for the best quarter since Q4 2020

The snapshot of the market is currently showing:

Dow industrial average up 163.40 points or 0.49% at 32881.50

S&P index up 25.26 points or 0.63% at 4053.01

NASDAQ index up 81 points or 0.68% at 12006.05

In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the two year yield up in the 30 year yield down

two year yield at 4.14% up 6.0 basis points

10 year yield 3.575% up 1.0 basis points

30 year yield 3.762% -1.6 basis points

WTI crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term futures are edging higher. The price is trading at $73.73 up $0.76 on the day. Gold Gold Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allo Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allo Read this Term is trading up $4.21 or 0.21% at $1967