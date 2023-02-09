The major US indices are closing lower on the day for the second consecutive day. The market could not hold onto earlier gains that saw the Dow Industrial Average up as much as 303 points, the S&P up is much is 38.38 points, and the NASDAQ index up as much is 160.44 points. Those three indices close down -249.13 points for the Dow, -36.34 points for the S&P, and -120.93 points for the NASDAQ.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average -249.13 points or -0.73% at 33699.87
- S&P index -36.34 points or -0.88% at 4081.51
- NASDAQ index -120.93 points or -1.02% at 11789.59
- Russell 2000 fell -27.25 points or -1.40% at 1915.33
earnings after the close:
Lyft:
- EPS $-0.74 versus plus $0.13 expected
- Revenues $1.18 billion versus $1.16 billion expected
- Shares of LYFT are down $-3.22 or -19.95% in after-hours trading
Expedia
- earnings-per-share $1.26 versus $1.65 expected
- revenues $2.62 billion versus $2.71 billion expected
- Shares of EXPE are trading down $-7.79 or -6.62% in after-hours trading
Paypall
- EPS $1.24 vs $1.20
- Revenue $7.38B vs 7.39B est
- Shares of PYPL are trading at up $1.61 or 2.05%