The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening sharply lower after the much stronger than expected US jobs report. Nonfarm payroll jobs rose by 517,000. Prior months were revised higher by 71,000. The near 600,000 job gains is extraordinary especially given all the job cut announcements. The gains were led in leisure and hospitality with a gain of 128,000 in the current month.

Yesterday, the S&P and NASDAQ index rose sharply:

Today much of those gains have been erased but not all (at least for now). A snapshot of the market currently shows

Dow Industrial Average down 124.78 points are -0.37% at 33929.17

S&P -44.62 points or -1.07% at 4135.13

NASDAQ index 221.70 points or -1.28% at 11979.12

Russell 2000-23.75 points or -1.19% at 1977.46

in the US debt market, yields have moved higher:

two year 4.242%, +15.5 basis points

five year 3.631%, +14.8 basis points

10 year 3.521% +12.3 basis points

30 year 3.640% +8.5 basis points

yesterday after the close Apple, Amazon, and alphabet all reported disappointing earnings. The stronger Josh report might be good for them but they are still lower in early US trading: