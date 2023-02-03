The major US indices are opening sharply lower after the much stronger than expected US jobs report. Nonfarm payroll jobs rose by 517,000. Prior months were revised higher by 71,000. The near 600,000 job gains is extraordinary especially given all the job cut announcements. The gains were led in leisure and hospitality with a gain of 128,000 in the current month.
Yesterday, the S&P and NASDAQ index rose sharply:
- S&P index rose 60.55 points
- NASDAQ index was 384.5 points
Today much of those gains have been erased but not all (at least for now). A snapshot of the market currently shows
- Dow Industrial Average down 124.78 points are -0.37% at 33929.17
- S&P -44.62 points or -1.07% at 4135.13
- NASDAQ index 221.70 points or -1.28% at 11979.12
- Russell 2000-23.75 points or -1.19% at 1977.46
in the US debt market, yields have moved higher:
- two year 4.242%, +15.5 basis points
- five year 3.631%, +14.8 basis points
- 10 year 3.521% +12.3 basis points
- 30 year 3.640% +8.5 basis points
yesterday after the close Apple, Amazon, and alphabet all reported disappointing earnings. The stronger Josh report might be good for them but they are still lower in early US trading:
- Apple is trading down one dollar and $0.28 or -0.86% at $149.35
- Amazon is trading at at $106.33 that's down -$6.40 or -5.69%
- Alphabet is trading at $102.60 that's down -$5.09 or -4.72%