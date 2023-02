The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have both given back gains and are trading flat on the day after solid starts. There are no headlines behind the leg down but -- aside from Nvidia -- it wasn't clear what was driving the upside at the start of the day.

Lots of eyes are on the 200-day moving average in the Nasdaq.

With the dip in stocks, the US dollar is finding a bid and is near the highs of the day ex-JPY.