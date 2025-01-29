NVDA daily

The biggest company in the world (or at least it was on Friday) is bouncing around like a small-cap stock. It rebounded huge yesterday but is under pressure again today. Perhaps the tell yesterday was that it rallied far more than other beaten-up semiconductor stocks.

Also weighing on Tesla is a report that the Trump admin is considering further tightening US export restrictions on Nvidia chips.

The Nasdaq is down 1.2% but chart is looking better. There big risks later today with earnings from Microsoft, Meta and Tesla. The trio are all lower today led by a 3% decline in TSLA.