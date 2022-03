It's been a one-way trade in US stocks for the past two weeks in an impressive rebound from the March lows.

Technicans will love the S&P 500 chart for a long time with that series of higher lows and/or double bottom followed by a spring higher. Resistance though, is nearby, and inflation data is coming Thursday.

S&P 500 +0.7%

Nasdaq +1.3%

DJIA +0.3%

Russell 2000 -0.2%