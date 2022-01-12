The major US stock indices have given back most of their gains.

The Dow industrial average is trading up 30 points or 0.08% a 36282. Its high reached 36453.49

the S&P index is up 6.63 points or 0.14% of 4719.66. It's high reached 4748.83

the NASDAQ index is currently up seven points or 0.05% at 15161.25. It's high reached 15319.03

Looking at the NASDAQ chart, the price did move back above its 100 day moving average at 15279.39. However it currently trades back below that key barometer. It will take a move and close above the level to give the buyers more confidence.

The NASDAQ index is trading above and below its 100 day MA

