US stocks give back some/most of the gains from yesterday. Yesterday, the major indices showed:
Today, a look at the final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average fell -207.51 points or -0.61% at 33949.21
- S&P index fell -46.09 points or -1.11% ast 4117.90. The 4100 level remains a key level to eye going forward
- Nasdaq index fell -203.26 points or -1.68% at 11910.53
- Russell 2000 fell -30.00 points or -1.52% at 1942.59
After the close Disney reported earnings
Earnings
Earnings
- Revenues $23.51B vs $23.37B est
- EPS $0.99 vs $0.78
- Disney shares are up 3% in after hours trading.
Wynn Resorts reported:
- Rev of $1.0B vs estimate of $958M est
- EPS - $1.23 vs -$1.17