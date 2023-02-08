US stocks give back some/most of the gains from yesterday. Yesterday, the major indices showed:

Today, a look at the final numbers are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average fell -207.51 points or -0.61% at 33949.21
  • S&P index fell -46.09 points or -1.11% ast 4117.90. The 4100 level remains a key level to eye going forward
  • Nasdaq index fell -203.26 points or -1.68% at 11910.53
  • Russell 2000 fell -30.00 points or -1.52% at 1942.59

After the close Disney reported earnings :

  • Revenues $23.51B vs $23.37B est
  • EPS $0.99 vs $0.78
  • Disney shares are up 3% in after hours trading.

Wynn Resorts reported:

  • Rev of $1.0B vs estimate of $958M est
  • EPS - $1.23 vs -$1.17