NVDA shares

The give-back in US stocks isn't really notable right now with the S&P 500 down to 5036 from a high of 5048 but keep an eye on chipmakers. Shares of NVIDA are now trading in negative territory at $720 from a high of $746.

Earlier, I highlighted some worrisome parabolic moves in SMCI and ARM. Those have both given back a lot as well.

Hang tight.